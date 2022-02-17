New Delhi: Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam on Wednesday said that there should be no controversy around hijab row. "There should be no controversy around #HijabRow. If one tries to read the Quran Sharif properly, it focussed on education, not hijab. Now, it's become a question, whether education is important or hijab... Muslim's biggest responsibility is education," Sarma said.

The remarks made by the Assam CM assume significance given the ongoing hijab row in Karnataka. Meanwhile, the hearing of a batch of petitions in the ongoing Hijab ban row is being heard by a three-member bench of the Karnataka High Court. The full bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justices Krishna S Dixit and JM Khazi, which is hearing the related petitions, had, on February 10, barred the wearing of Hijab, saffron shawls, scarves in school until the final directions from the court. In its interim order, the court had also directed the state government to reopen educational institutions.

While the schools reopened on Monday, Pre-University and degree colleges reopened on Wednesday, with Section 144 in place and heavy police deployment in several parts of the state. Senior Advocate Professor Ravivarma Kumar started arguing for petitioners on Tuesday and the hearing ended with the court rejecting the affidavit filed by the advocate, which alleged misuse of interim order by authorities.

