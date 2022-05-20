Patna: It has been 26 years, and the famous slogan of BJP is still haunting RJD supremo Lalu Prasad. The slogan of Bhago Bhago Lalu Bhai, Teri Pichi CBI (Run Lalu Run CB is behind you) became famous in 1996 when the fodder scam came into the limelight. Now, questions are being raised on the timing of CBI raids on the 17 locations linked with former CM Lalu Prasad in a case related to the land-for-railway job scam.

The development assumes significance as it comes at a time when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Opposition leader Tejaswi Yadav seem to be on the same page over the issue of the caste-based census and were planning to call an all-party meeting over it. This sparked speculation that Nitish may join forces with the RJD as his relationship with the BJP was turning frosty since the saffron party has been attacking him at regular intervals.

BJP's attacks on Nitish seemed to be a part of the saffron party's tactics to demoralize him and compel him to step down from the post of the Chief Minister. However, Nitish countered by getting close to Tejaswi. Interestingly, former Rajya Sabha member and senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari said in a written statement that CBI raids are a warning for Nitish.

“The proximity between Nitish and Tejaswi on the caste-based census was making BJP uncomfortable and the timing of the raids proves it. RSS is against caste-based census and once it is conducted, we will come to know the exact number of castes and their population. It will also reveal how much national resources are being used by which caste,” stated Tiwari.

“The caste census can raise the question regarding proper distribution of resources among the majority who are neglected for decades. I am saying it because the CBI has suddenly woken up and conducted raids on such an old case. Nitish was about to call the all-party meeting on the caste-based census. However, how long truth would be suppressed by CBI raids?” he added.

Tiwari further alleged that BJP is using CBI to achieve its political goals. “I hope that Nitish will not fall into their trap and will stick to his decision on the caste-based census,” he said. It is a fact that the caste census had become the bridge connecting Nitish and Tejaswi since despite the political differences both leaders are meeting each other quite often over this issue.

“BJP is under the impression that something was brewing between the two leaders and before it could reach its logical conclusion, CBI swung into action to tarnish the image of the Lalu family. BJP is worried that soon Nitish may dump them and form a government with the help of RJD. Nitish Ji is unable to run the government in alliance with BJP as they keep poking their nose in every matter and embarrass him,” another RJD insider told ETV Bharat on the condition of anonymity.

On CBI raids, political analyst Dr. Sanjay Kumar opined that CBI raids might be part of a pressure tactic of the BJP to handle the situation arising from the issue of a caste-based census. “On cannot deny the fact that BJP might be using the CBI raids as a pressure tactic to send a message to Tejaswi not to get close to Nitish. If he does so then they have this tool in their hand and will use it when required. BJP would never like to give an opportunity to the RJD to gain more strength in Bihar. Indeed, Nitish indulged in pressure politics and now BJP is playing the same game,” he said.

This is not the first time CBI has conducted such raids. Earlier in 2017, CBI had conducted raids at 12 locations after registering a corruption case against Lalu and his family members including Tejaswi in connection with alleged irregularities in IRCTC tenders. As far as the latest raid is concerned, it is being conducted after CBI filed a fresh case against Lalu in connection with allegedly taking land from an aspirant in return for providing a job on railways.

Manoj Jha who is accompanying Tejaswi in London slammed BJP and held them responsible for the CBI raids. “I was not surprised but rather disappointed with the way BJP wants to treat the democracy of this country. BJP is scared because our leader Tejaswi Ji has started a mass movement on the issue of unemployment and caste-based census. If BJP thinks that RJD will get intimidated by such acts then they do not know the people of Bihar. It is predictable, let BJP use CBI for their own benefit. Whenever the Centre feels threatened by the Opposition they use CBI to scare them,” Jha alleged.

When asked whether CBI raids were a warning to Nitish, a JDU leader rejected the claim, “CBI must have found fresh evidence in the railway case and that's why raids are being conducted. RJD has nothing to say on this issue so they are speaking like this. Nitish Ji was also the railway minister and nothing happened during his tenure,” said Ashok Choudary, a minister in Nitish's cabinet.

