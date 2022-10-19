Varanasi: A question on 'beef classification' during an exam conducted by Banaras Hindu University has created an uproar in social media circles. Students while taking the Catering Technology and Hostel Management exam were asked to attempt a subjective type question. The question was — 'Write a classification of beef. Define'. There were three questions under the Food Operations Production category, in which candidates were told to attempt any two.

Now, tagging the question paper with his Facebook wall, Professor Rakesh Upadhyay, former chair professor of the BHU and director of the journalism department at IIMC, posted that "If some instructor has acquired more knowledge while elaborating or explaining the classification of beef in Banaras Hindu University, then his name should be revealed. People should know the instructors involved in setting such questions. After all who was he? What was his intention behind asking such a question?"