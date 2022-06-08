Mussoorie: Gopal Bhardwaj, a known historian in Uttarakhand has written a letter to Queen Elizabeth II of Britain, wishing her on her platinum jubilee, while attaching with it the original copy of her horoscope made by his astrologer father RGR Bhardwaj way back in 1953. Like his son, senior Bhardwaj had, in that year, written a letter to the Queen informing her about her birth chart, to which he had also received a letter of thanks from the Queen, according to Gopal. At that time, Queen Elizabeth II was 26 years old.

On platinum jubilee, Indian astrologer's son mails Queen Elizabeth her 'janam kundali' made in 1953

RGR Bhardwaj was a famous astrologer who had prepared birth charts of some noted personalities including the Queen. The horoscope, according to Gopal, had rightly predicted that Queen Elizabeth II would be a prolific ruler, her reign would be majorly peaceful, and that she will live a long life. The senior Bhardwaj had, according to his son, also prepared the birth charts of Lord Rama, Krishna, and Guru Nanak Dev.

Also read: Queen Elizabeth II privately marks her 96th birthday

At the same time, major politicians and social workers from the country and abroad used to come to him to get their horoscopes made, Gopal said. "Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Motilal Nehru, Madan Mohan Malviya, and many others used to personally come to him to get his birth chart made. The evidence of which is still with me today. My family has been in astrology work for the last 500 years," he said. Gopal said he has documents with many important historic, antique materials, which should be preserved by the government by setting up a museum in Mussoorie.

About the Queen: Queen Elizabeth II was born on 21 April 1926 in Mayfair, London, England. She is Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Jamaica, Barbados, Bahamas, Grenada, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Tuvalu, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Belize, Antigua and Barmuda and St. Kitts and Nevis. In addition, she is the head of the 54 nations and territories of the Commonwealth and, as British Empress, she is the supreme governor of the English Church. Elizabeth II is the constitutional queen of the sixteen independent sovereign countries of the Commonwealth.