Mussoorie (Uttarakhand): Prominent historian from Uttarakhand Gopal Bhardwaj claimed that Queen of Britain Elizabeth II had a Mussoorie connection. Recently, historian Bhardwaj shot off a letter to Queen Elizabeth II congratulating her for completing 70 years of her reign. Besides, the congratulatory letter was also carrying the astral chart of the British Queen prepared by Gopal Bhardwaj's father RGR Bhardwaj, who was an astrologer. The original copy of the astral chart of Queen Elizabeth II was tagged with the congratulatory letter sent to Her Majesty.

Read: Queen Elizabeth is featured on several currencies. Now what?

Earlier, astrologer RGR Bhardwaj wrote a letter to Queen Elizabeth II in 1953 giving details about Queen's birth chart and planetary position in it. When the Queen's astrological chart was prepared she was 26 years old. Astrologer RGR Bhardwaj also received a letter of appreciation from the British Queen. The astral chart of Queen Elizabeth II was prepared by RGR Bhardwaj on May 20, 1953.

In the horoscope, it was predicted that the reign of Queen Elizabeth II would be historic. The Queen's regime will be peaceful and she will enjoy a long life. Historian Gopal Bhardwaj speaking about Queen Elizabeth II said that Her Majesty was known all over the world. "The special thing in the horoscope of Queen Elizabeth II prepared by my father was that she would enjoy a long life. No major untoward incident will occur during her rule. The Queen would peacefully run her kingdom. Queen Elizabeth II would gain popularity all over the world," said Bhardwaj.