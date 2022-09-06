New Delhi: India on Tuesday hosted the Quad Senior Officials Meeting along with Australia, Japan and US. "Senior Officials from the Foreign Ministries of Australia, India, Japan and USA discussed regional and global developments, reaffirming their vision for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific", MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

They also reviewed ongoing cooperation and progress of initiatives announced under the Quad Framework. Meanwhile, Defence minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Japan for the second India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Meeting from September 7 to 10.

During the visit, the Ministers will also hold the Defence Ministerial Meeting and Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue with their counterparts, Defence Minister, Yasukazu Hamada and Foreign Minister, Yoshimasa Hayashi respectively.

India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership is based on shared values of democracy, freedom and respect for rule of law. During the visit, the two sides will further explore new initiatives to strengthen the partnership.

The Quad senior officials meeting comes ahead of the SCO summit in Uzbekistan in mid-September. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the important leaders of Russia, Iran, China, Pakistan, and Central Asia will attend the SCO Summit and it is the first such in-person meeting since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Addressing a media briefing last week, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "the 2+2 with Japan is something that we're looking at an early date. And we are also expecting, there could be senior official level meetings here".

"This is a reflection of the close coordination and collaboration that we have with our partners. It's an important meeting. Japan is one of those few countries with whom we do a 2+2. And the US is obviously the other one, which is the first one we started and I think we would look forward to 2+2 inter-sessional with the US here", he added.