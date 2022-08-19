New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on Thursday said that the Quad is the most prominent plurilateral platform that addresses contemporary challenges and opportunities in the Indo-Pacific.

Addressing the Chulalongkorn University on ''India’s Vision of the Indo-Pacific'', Jaishankar said, "It (Quad) has in recent years been meeting at the highest level, we had a summit in Tokyo a few months ago and that itself is an indication of how substantive its work has become", he added.

He noted that the energies of the Quad are directed at a very broad range of activities including maritime safety and security, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, cyber security, critical and emerging technologies, connectivity to education, health, and even space cooperation. The role of the Quad in the delivery of public goods can also be very significant, he said, while adding, "we are confident that the entire Indo-Pacific region will benefit from its activities."

"And that is validated by the growing recognition of its importance in the international community. If there are reservations in any quarter, these stem from a desire to exercise a veto on the choices of others. And possibly a unilateralist opposition to a collective and cooperative endeavour", added Jaishankar.

The Union Minister also said that the Indo-Pacific has a strong maritime connotation and there are continental developments that also have a direct bearing on its future."I refer here, amongst others to the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway that has the potential of creating a completely new axis of economic activity in Asia", he said.

"The political dimension of the Indo-Pacific has been equally strong but it has a very different logic. Simply put, the separation of the Pacific from the Indian Ocean was a direct outcome of American strategic dominance since 1945. As the power distribution has diversified in the last two decades, changes were inevitable on this score as well", he pointed out.

Jaishankar underlined that the re-positioning of the US, the rise of China as also as India, the greater external engagement of Japan and Australia, the wider interests of South Korea and indeed, the broader outlook of the ASEAN itself have all contributed to this transformation. "Some of it is also driven by our collective concerns for the global commons. It is no longer feasible for any one country to assume all the burdens," he added.

Jaishankar said that a more collaborative outlook that transcends the orthodoxy of earlier theatres is the need of the day adding that at the end of the day, it is about recognizing the realities of globalization and the consequences of re-balancing.

Only those whose mindsets are built around spheres of influence and who are uncomfortable with the democratization of world affairs will dispute the Indo-Pacific today, he said.