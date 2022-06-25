Dausa: The police booked a case against the accused after a 13-year-old minor girl was kidnapped on June 18 from Bandikui in Dausa. The miscreant who came from Qatar was about to take the minor to Nepal after being contacted through an online game.

Through the free fire game, a 13-year-old girl became friends with a 25-year-old man from Qatar. Taking advantage of the friendship, the young man reached Rajasthan to meet the girl. After this, he blackmailed the minor and called her to the railway station, and planned to take her to Nepal. On the complaint of the girl's family, the police chased and caught the accused along with the girl in Bihar.

Dausa Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Gupta said that 6 days ago, the parents of the minor had lodged a case at Bandikui police station. In the investigation of this case, when information was gathered with the help of the cyber cell, it was found that the minor used to play an online free-fire game. The accused was identified as Nadaf Mansoori who came in contact with the minor through this game.

Gupta said that on June 18, he reached by flight from Qatar to Delhi and took a train from Delhi to Bandikui. At night, he blackmailed the girl and called her to the railway station where he brainwashed her and planned to take her to Nepal. He said that when the accused reached Delhi, he took another SIM from a fake ID. The location of the phone was found in Bihar after the police traced him.

Dausa SP said that a team under the leadership of Bandikui police station in-charge Naresh Sharma was sent to Bihar. The team arrested the accused after raiding Darbhanga railway station in Bihar. The accused is being questioned by the police.