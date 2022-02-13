Bhopal: In the most recent development in the Pyare Miya sexual abuse case in Bhopal, the High Court has issued a notice to the two doctors from Indore who had conducted the pregnancy test and sonography of the 14-year-old victim. The HC has also asked the doctors to file a response within two weeks. The victim in concern had been sexually abused by the accused called Pyare Miya, after which she consumed sleeping pills and died.

One of the doctors Dr. Daljit Singh Chhabra runs a sonography clinic in Indore under the name Unique Diagnostic, whereas Dr. Sonal Shroff is a gynecologist in the city. Both the doctors conducted the checkup and sonography of the victim without the presence of her family members, thus violating the PNDT (Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques) Act, 1994. Yavar Khan, the lawyer of one of the accused Sweety Vishwakarma, had sought to seek action against the doctors for the violation of PNDT and the POCSO Act, though the court had initially given a clean chit to the doctors. After hearing the plea, the High Court issued the orders to the doctors to respond to the charges in the coming two weeks.

The minor in concern, who was one of the five girls allegedly raped by local newspaper owner Pyare Miya (68), died at a government-run hospital on January 20. The Madhya Pradesh government had formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter, headed by Inspector General of Police Deepika Suri, including City Superintendent of Police of TT Nagar Umesh Tiwari and CID inspector Pankaj Diwani. The case has first come to light in July 2021, after which a case was registered against Pyare Miya for allegedly raping five minor girls on several occasions.

