Suncheon (South Korea): Third seed PV Sindhu lost to second seed An Seyoung of South Korea in straight games in the women's singles semi-final of the Korea Open Badminton Championships 2022 on Saturday here at the Palma Stadium. Right from the opening game, the World No.4 South Korean shuttler started off with a bang taking a 3-0 lead and she never allowed two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu to come anyway near to her winning the game by a comfortable margin of 21-14.

In the second game former World Champion PV Sindhu started off in a similar fashion as her opponent started in the first game taking a 3-0 lead but the Korean won five consecutive points to take a 5-3 lead. It was a see-saw battle till 9-9 but after that, the local girl won four points on the trot to take a 13-9 lead and she never looked back from there onwards as Sindhu lost the second game 17-21. PV Sindhu lost the semi-final match 14-21 17-21 in 49 minutes as her campaign came to a crashing end.

ANI