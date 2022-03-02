New Delhi: The Russian invasion of Ukraine entered into its seventh day on Wednesday with no signs of de-escalation with fighting intensifying in the cities of Kharkiv and near the capital Kyiv.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, war veteran, Brig (Dr) BK Khanna, who fought the 1971 liberation war along with other military operations highlighted that Putin wants to replace the regime and that can only happen if you have the support of the local population. But at present, we are seeing a complete paradox on the ground as the civilians of Ukraine along with Ukrainian forces are giving a tough fight to Russian forces.

When asked about mighty Russia, which has one of the biggest armies both in terms of numbers, technology, and military equipment, is taking so long to capture Kyiv, Brig Khanna replied "When special forces enter at the beginning of such an invasion, their speed of invasion is rapid. These forces entered Ukraine from land, sea, and air from the north, east, and south. In between, there was also a halt. Now when the main forces will come, they will encircle the main towns. They're going to pound these towns and try and capture it".

"Putin has been repetitively asking people to vacate Kyiv so that they can take it. But one should know that it is very difficult to capture these cities without the support of the native population. In military operations, the army calls it FIBUA, fighting in the built-up areas. In these operations, the troops have to go house to house, floor to floor to see where people are hiding and that will take time. Even if the Russian armies and tanks come, the civilians there have already taken up arms and are giving a tough fight to Russian troops".

Russian airborne forces have landed in Kharkiv on Wednesday and have attacked a hospital and civilian inhabiting places. Russian forces have also attacked the main TV tower in the capital Kyiv. Security and Defense experts predict that the main agenda in Putin's mind is to capture the Parliament in Kyiv and to overthrow Zelenskyy who hasn't given up yet and is fighting along with his compatriots.

To this, Brig Khanna said that the only concern here is that when the public goes against you, then which regime are you going to put there. The public or at least a good portion of the public has to be with them. But this is not the case in Ukraine. "When our Indian Forces were stationed in then East Pakistan, locals were supporting us and this was a big factor. Now, Russian forces are attacking civilian posts and hospitals, this will only alienate them more. Hatred will start coming up. Attacks on civilians, hospitals are a violation of the Geneva Conventions and this should not have happened even in the war".

"Now, when the Russian troops are inching close towards the capital Kyiv and have even entered Kharkiv, even then, it is very difficult to gain complete dominance in a short time. Eventually, there would also be an issue with supplies. And that will take some time for Russian troops to maintain their dominance and at the same time, Ukrainian civilians could destroy Russian tanks with the arms that they're carrying".

On Tuesday, a 64-kilometer convoy of hundreds of Russian tanks and other vehicles advanced slowly into Kyiv. It has also been reported that many of these tanks were destroyed by drones used by Ukrainian forces and now the fighting has intensified so brutally that attacks in Kharkiv and near the capital Kyiv have increased with a sudden surge.

Reacting to this 64km long convoy, Brig Khanna opined "This is such a long convoy, this is not for an attack, you don't need such build-up for the attack. It is for encircling the cities and the capital Kyiv".

For the past few days, the United Nations has been holding regular meetings but with no immediate success. Russia on Friday even vetoed the resolution at the UN Security Council (UNSC) which was critical of Moscow’s actions against Ukraine after which Kyiv's envoy requested to take up the issue at the United Nations General Assembly.

To this, Brig Khanna said, "This is the biggest crisis since World War 2 in that region. The UN was created to solve such conflicts but look at the way the world body has been handling this row".

When being asked to comment on the possibility of Zelenskyy getting overthrown, Brig Khanna staunchly replied, "No, I don't think so. Because people have started liking him. Even if they capture him, he'll be then declared a martyr. And then so many other Zelenskyy would come up which will only harm the Russians".

"If Putin was thinking that he'll capture Ukraine in 4-5 days, that has completely failed. The resistance demonstrated by Ukrainians was something which Putin did not have imagined," concludes Brig Khanna.