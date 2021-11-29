New Delhi: Ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to New Delhi on December 6, ex-diplomat G Parthasarathy said that the Russian President's visit to New Delhi is the continuation and reaffirmation of a very good relationship between the two nations. The cooperation between India-Russia is underway and it is expected that Putin’s visit will set the new stage for both sides to renew and bolster defence cooperation.

Parthasarathy said that defence will be one of the key issues to discuss in the meeting while adding that the exchange of views with the Russians represents the healthy ties between the two-nation for the past several decades.

The Russian President during his visit to India on December 6 will attend the 21st Annual Summit between the two nations. The annual summit was last held in 2019.

According to information from MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi last week, talks on procuring the S-400 missiles from Moscow would gain prominence.

The summit is expected to coincide with the delivery of the first batch of the S-400 air defence system. It is worth noting that India and Russia signed the $5.43 billion deal to procure the S-400 missile system in 2018.

Commenting on the likely delivery of the first batch of the S-400 system, Parthasarathy opined that the Americans may object to it but ultimately it will be settled. “This is a legislation which is giving the US some trouble with Turkey as well as with India. The bilateral relationship is more important than the S-400”, the ex-envoy added.

India has time and again reiterated its commitment to long-standing defence cooperation with Russia by bolstering relation with the signing of the $5.4 billion contracts for S-400 systems despite the US under the Biden administration has warned that procuring the S-400 missiles system from Russia could result in India being subject to sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA)- a legislation introduced by the previous US government under Trump’s Presidency.

On the sidelines of the India-Russia annual summit to be held on December 6, both sides will also hold their first-ever 2+2 talks, days before US President Joe Biden hosts the Democracy summit.

The talks which are scheduled to be held between the two nation’s foreign and defence ministers will also witness the signing of several agreements in defence, trade, science and technology.

The last India-Russia Annual Summit was held in September 2019 during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Vladivostok (Russia). The Annual Summit could not take place in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

This will be the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders after their meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Brasilia in November 2019.

