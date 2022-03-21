Dehradun: Pushkar Singh Dhami will continue as the Uttarakhand Chief Minister as BJP ended the suspense today announcing his name as the leader of BJP's legislature party. The swearing-in ceremony is likely to take place on Wednesday.

The decision was announced after the BJP's central observers for the state, Union minister Rajnath Singh and senior leader Meenakshi Lekhi, attended the meeting at the state party headquarters in Dehradun today.

