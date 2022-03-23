Dehradun: Pushkar Singh Dhami took oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand on Wednesday at 2:30 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CMs of BJP ruled states including Uttar Pradesh CM-designate Yogi Adityanath, Goa CM-designate Pramod Sawant, Rajasthan BJP leader Vasundhara Raje among others were present during Dhami's swearing-in ceremony.