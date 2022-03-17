Khatima (Uttarakhand): Caretaker Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, after the completion of his Delhi visit arrived at Katima were BJP workers accorded him a warm welcome. Talking to reporters after his arrival at Khatima, Dhami said, the decision of the voters is most willingly accepted.

He visited his native place Khatima for the Holi festival. Thereafter, Dhami went to his home situated in Nagar Tarai locality.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhami said, "Khatima seat will not suffer any loss. I will keep on serving the people of Khatima as usual. The decision of Khatima voters is most cordially acceptable to me. The Central leadership congratulated us for BJP's victory in Uttarakhand assembly polls 2022. Under the Honorable leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP has achieved a landslide victory in Uttarakhand elections and we are thankful to the people of the state."

Read Also: BJP retains power in Uttarakhand, but CM Pushkar Dhami loses

The myths about the ruling party not coming to power in Uttarakhand for the second time, were shattered, said Dhami.

Uttarakhand went to the polls on February 14 and election results were out on March 10. But, BJP's Pushkar Singh Dhami lost elections to rival Congress candidate Bhuwan Kapri. Now, after the BJP's victory in the Uttarakhand elections, the name for the CM post has not been finalized yet. Although, in the political circles of Uttarakhand talks of Dhami becoming the Chief Minister again, is doing the rounds.