Odisha: Puri Jagannath temple will reopen for the public from February 1, informed Puri Collector Samarth Verma. The shrine will remain closed on Sundays for sanitisation. The decision was taken after the meeting of the Chattisa Nijog on Friday.

Local people of Puri can enter the temple through the West Gate and people from outside Puri will have access from the East Gate or Singhdwar, the Collector informed. The darshan of the Lord will continue as per the Convid protocols. The decision has been taken with unanimity from all sections of servitors and other stakeholders considering the receding surge of the virus cases, Verma said after a meeting with the temple's servitor body, the Chhatisa Nijoga.

The daily opening and closing of the shrine will be adjusted according to the latest Covid night curfew rules and the public will be informed about the timings in a detailed SOP to be released soon, said Verma.

The District Collector further informed that around 200 to 300 eligible servitors have already been inoculated with the booster jabs of Covid vaccine and the rest will be administered as and when the nine-month period from their second dose gets complete.

