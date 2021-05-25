Youtuber faces action over Arunachal video
Ludhiana: A social media influencer in Punjab, posted a video on Youtube, describing Arunachal Pradesh as part of China.
Paras who lives in Ludhiana is also said to have made racial remarks against Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu terming him as "non-Indian.
Responding to his remarks, Kirren Rijju, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, took to Twitter to state that a case has been registered against him by Arunachal Pradesh and he will be punished as per law. He stated "Such mindset harms the unity of our country. Union Home Ministry had already issued strong advisories to all States and UTs to ensure protection and dignity of North-East people."
Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, in a Tweet, said Arunachal police has already initiated action based on the video that aims at inciting ill will and hatred towards the people of Arunachal Pradesh. A case has been registered against Paras under 124 A/153 A/505 (2) IPC.
Meanwhile, the youngster's mother has apologized and said her son is a child and he has inadvertently made the mistake.
