Mohali: Popular Punjabi singer and lyricist Jaani Johan sustained minor injuries in a head-to-head collision in Mohali on Tuesday. The singer was reportedly traveling with three of his friends. He was sitting in the back seat with a friend, while the other friend was driving the Ford Figo.

According to bystanders, Jaani's Ford jumped a red light and rammed into an SUV. The collision was so strong that both vehicles overturned multiple times before coming to a halt. They were rushed to a nearby hospital and have supposedly been discharged.

Jaani took to Instagram to update his fans and well-wishers about his health status. In the note put up on social media, he stated that he saw death and God at the same time. He thanked God for this new life and asked his fans to remember him in their prayers.

Jaani has suffered injuries on his neck and back and it is due to the presence of airbags in both vehicles that lives were saved.