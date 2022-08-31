Srinagar: A Kashmiri Sikh leader has alleged discrimination by the J&K administration towards the promotion of the Punjabi language. In a chat with ETV Bharat on the sidelines of a 2-day seminar to promote Punjabi on Tuesday, Sikh leader Jagmohan Singh Raina said that the Punjabi language has been sidelined after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

"The way efforts were being made to promote Kashmiri, the same should be done with Punjabi," Raina said. He said that Punjabi songs are becoming popular among the people, but when it comes to writing, 'we look helpless'. Raina said that Punjabi is "not only the language of a certain one class but the language of all". "It is the most important language in the world. Punjabi is the ninth most spoken language, yet nothing is being done to promote it," he added.

Ravinder Kaur, the only young woman who turned up for a paper presented at the seminar, seconded Raina in the demand to promote Punjabi. Kaur said the aim of the seminar is to attract youth to the Punjabi language. She demanded efforts be made to promote Punjabi just like other languages. Kaur further demanded that the language should be introduced not only in schools and colleges but also at the university level.

Also read: Fearing terror attacks, Kashmiri Sikhs sending children to Punjab for studies, claims Minority Commission Chairman

Kaur said many Punjabi writers are present here today. Their experience will be useful. In promoting the language, parents, teachers and society have an important role, she said. The seminar is being organized by the J&K Art Culture and Languages.