Amritsar: A family here gave an emotionally charged sigh of relief after a woman who was married off in Pakistan was reunited with her family after 40 years. Bibi Bashira said that she got an Indian visa after an inordinate delay of all these years. She further expressed joy over finally being reunited with her family in Punjab comprising 2 brothers and their families.

Bashira had two sisters and five brothers, three of whom have died. She said the visa is valid for 45 days, hoping they will get an extension. Bashira said that there were many families in the neighbouring country that had been separated from their families and yearned to meet them in India. Shah Din, Bashira's brother thanked the authorities for the visa issued to his sister.

Shah Din said that most of his relatives are in Pakistan and they are unable to visit their relatives due to long-term visa bans.

