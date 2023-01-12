New Delhi: A woman from Punjab has accused officials at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi of molesting her when she visited the embassy for a visa last year. According to reports, the woman who is a senior college professor has accused some senior staffers at the embassy of making sexual advances to her in lieu of granting her a visa.

She has now filed a complaint to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar after failing to get any response from the Pakistan High Commission. The woman, according to reports, said she had visited the embassy first in March 2021 and then again in June 2022. Asked about her purpose of visit, the woman, according to a news report, told the embassy official that she had to visit Lahore "to photograph the monuments and write on them and also visit a university where I was invited to deliver a lecture.”

The embassy officials, the woman claimed, told her that her visa cannot be granted because Pakistan was going through political turbulence. As she was about to leave the embassy, another staffer arrived and allegedly started asking her uncomfortable questions. “He asked me why I wasn’t married. How do I live without marriage, what do I do for my sexual desires,” the woman told India Today, adding that the official held her hand.

She claimed that the embassy staffer kept asking personal questions even though she tried a lot to change the topic. The woman has now filed a complaint to EAM Jaishankar seeking the matter to be taken up. She claims she had filed a complaint at a Pakistan portal and even written to the country's foreign affairs minister, Bilawal Bhutto but no action was taken.

In her complaint to the EAM, the woman has also shared the screenshots of the WhatsApp chat with the Pakistan High Commission staffer. She also alleged that she was asked to write against the Indian government in lieu of money, which she refused.