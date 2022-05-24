Amritsar: Police in Punjab's Amritsar have solved the alleged murder of a man by his wife, who wanted to claim his life insurance money. According to the police, Narendra Kaur decided to kill her husband, Manjeet Singh, as the latter had been unwell for some time, which led to financial constraints. In order to settle the debts, the woman resorted to the crime.

The incident had taken place on May 5 in Bulara village in Amritsar’s Jandiala region wherein the woman had accompanied her husband to buy his medicines. Initially, the woman had alleged that her husband was killed by “unknown persons”.

However, Sukhwinderpal Singh, the DSP of Jandiala said that the woman had confessed to having killed her husband during interrogation.

