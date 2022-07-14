Hoshiarpur(Punjab): Two children were injured after a private school bus overturned at Shergarh village in Hoshiarpur, Punjab on Thursday morning.

As soon as the information about the accident was received, the police officers of Sadar police station rushed to the spot and took the driver into custody and started probing into the accident. According to Sadar police, the accident took place when the school bus driver lost control trying to while trying to avoid a collision with a scooter rider. There were 20 students on the bus which was on its way to school.

