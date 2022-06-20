New Delhi: In a major development, the Delhi Police on Monday arrested three accused, including two of the main shooters, involved in the killing of Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala. The Special Cell of Delhi said it also recovered a large number of arms and explosives from those arrested. Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

Police identified the two main shooters as Priyavrat (26) and Kashish (24). Priyavrat, alias Fauji, a resident of Sonipat Haryana, was, according to police, the main executioner who led a team of shooters. He was directly in touch with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar at the time of the incident. Police said that Fauji was identified through CCTV pre-incident footage at a petrol pump in Fatehgarh.

Fauji, police said, had previously been involved in two murder cases. The other person arrested has been identified as 24-year-old Kashish, alias Kuldeep, a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana, police said. The Special Cell official also confirmed that they have arrested a third person named 29-year-old Keshav Kumar, a resident of Awa Basti, Bhatinda, Punjab, who facilitated the main shooters in the case, as he received them just after the shootout in an Alto car.

Also read: Moosewala murder: Lawrence Bishnoi spells out names of more Gangsters

Moosewala was shot dead in broad daylight while driving his SUV along with his friend and cousin in Moosa village on May 29. Brar had claimed responsibility for the murder, calling it a revenge of Youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera. Brar’s claim brought under scanner the role of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. During interrogation, Bishnoi admitted to his gang’s involvement in the killing.

Last week, Bishnoi was quizzed at the Mohali Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) branch in Mohali. The Delhi court allowed the Punjab police to take seven-day custody for further investigation. The court also asked the police to file a compliance report before the duty magistrate in Patiala House court before producing him in the Mansa court.

Meanwhile, Ludhiana police have arrested two alleged associates of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with a three-month-old case. Police said the duo's possible involvement in Moosewala's murder can't be ruled out. The accused identified as Baldev Chaudhary and Ankit Sharma were arrested by a special team near Ghanta Ghar.

Two 32-bore pistols and 11 live ammunition were recovered from the accused, who have been remanded for seven days by the court. Both the accused were wanted by the police in a case related to the attack on the office of one Hardeep Singh registered at Moti Nagar police station. Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Kaustubh Sharma said that Baldev Chaudhary had old links with Lawrence Bishnoi.

Although the direct links between the two accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case had not been established so far, police are investigating every angle. Ten more accused are yet to be arrested in the case, he said.