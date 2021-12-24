New Delhi: Punjab Transport Minister Amarinder Singh Brar, Delhi Congress state vice president Abhishek Dutt and several Punjab government officials sat on a dharna outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house on Friday, based on Brar's allegation that movement of Punjab Roadways buses was being restricted inside the Delhi airport, while the 35 Indo-Canadian Bus Service buses being operated by former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal were being allowed inside airport premises.

Brar said that the administration had written letters to the Delhi government regarding the matter several times, but no response was received.

"After writing letters several times, today I have finally come to meet Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alongside officials and Delhi Congress state vice president Abhishek Dutt. The CM is yet to meet me, neither has he sent any of his officials to meet me on his behalf", he said.

Brar further noted that he had also written to Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, with the latter responding that he had no qualms about buses coming inside the airport, redirecting him, however, to take up the matter with the Delhi government.

The transport minister said that before 2018, Punjab government buses used to enter airport premises, but suddenly their entry was stopped.

Drawing a comparison with the Indo-Canadian Bus Service run by Badals, the minister said that the latter's service runs every two hours from Amritsar and Jalandhar, and charges passengers a fare of Rs 3,000 each which is double the fare state transport buses.

Brar stated that if the Delhi government allows entry of Punjab Roadways buses inside airport premises, Rs 1,500 can be saved by passengers, which will be helpful for the people, but is not perhaps what the Delhi government wants.