Chandigarh: Exceeding the speed limit or driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs in Punjab will now attract community service at a hospital or compulsory blood donation as punishment, in addition to fines and temporary suspension of licence, according to new traffic rules issued by the state's police. Fines increase after the first offence, but the community services will remain the same.

The first offence of exceeding a speed limit will attract a fine of Rs 1,000 and suspension of the offender's driving licence for three months. For drunken driving, the fine is Rs 5,000 in addition to the licence suspension for the same duration. For subsequent offences, overspeeding will attract Rs 2,000, again along with the suspension of licence for three months, while drunken driving will attract a Rs 10,000 fine in addition to the suspension.

Offenders will also have to undertake a refresher course by the Transport Authority and teach at least 20 students from Classes IX to XII for at least two hours in a nearby school for every offence. They will then be issued a certificate by a nodal officer, which will be verified by authorities at the time of payment of fines.