Mohali: A student has reportedly tested positive for monkeypox at Yadavinder Public School in Mohali causing panic among other students and their parents. The school has switched to online mode for vulnerable students, while the students of the rest of the classes are being called to the school as before. A message has been sent from the school to the parents that a child in the N section of class IV has tested positive for monkeypox and the class will be taught online for now.

The parents have been asked not to share the message on social media. Civil Surgeon Dr. Adarsh ​​Pal Kaur said that symptoms of monkeypox have been observed in some children in Yadavindra Public School. He said that the samples of 4-5 children were taken, of which the report of one has come positive and the report of the rest is pending.

He said that there is no communication from the health department that schools should be closed if any case of monkeypox is reported.