Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Monday will hold a special session of the State Assembly for a complete withdrawal of the Centre's three new farm laws in the state and to resist the extended jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) along the international border. Earlier, the session was only convened for one day i.e. November 8, 2021 (Monday).

This is the 16th special session of the 15th Legislative Assembly.

Also, it is the first session of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's government post the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh. A tribute will be paid to 7 celebrities after which the session will be adjourned till November 11.

The condolence list mentions - Former Punjab minister Sewa Singh Sekhwan, former chief parliamentary secretary Ravinder Singh Sandhu, martyrs - Naib Subedar Jaswinder Singh and Sepoy Manjit Singh, President IFFCO Balwinder Singh Nakai, freedom fighters - Niranjan Singh and Avinash Chandra.

Significantly, the decision to convene a special session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly was taken unanimously in the all-party meeting held in Chandigarh on October 25.

A meeting of the Cabinet was held on Sunday (Nov 7) under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi at Circuit House here.

