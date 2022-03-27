Chandigarh: Punjab speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Saturday sought a pardon from Akal Takht Sahib after a video of his turban repeatedly touching the tail of a cow during a religious ceremony went viral on social media.

Sandhwan, the first AAP Speaker of the Punjab Assembly submitted a written apology at the Akal Takht even as he also took to social media and posted apology. In the apology, he said that he respected all religions "During a visit to a gaushala, circumstances led to a religious priest touching the tail of a cow to my turban.” Sandhwan while admitting that the incident has hurt the feelings of Sikh devotees, sought an apology.

The Punjab Assembly Speaker also took to social media for the apology. Sandhawan arrived in Bathinda's Sirki bazaar area on Saturday to attend 'Gau Pujan' (cattle worship), during which the 'pujari' (priest) whipped Sandhawan's turban with the cow's tail as a form of blessing him. The video of the event had gone viral on social media causing an uproar in Punjab.