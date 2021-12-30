Nawanshahr: The first case of Omicron has been confirmed in Punjab on Thursday. The infectee was detected to be Omicron positive at the Covid Genome Sequence Lab in Patiala. He was reportedly a foreign returnee from Spain, living in Nawanshahr in Punjab.

After his arrival, the person was tested for Corona, which was first found positive on December 12. The official said that after the corona test came positive, the victim was admitted to the hospital and his samples were sent to Government Medical College, Patiala for genome sequencing to check for the presence of Omicron.

Today morning, the results from the lab confirmed that the patient is Omicron positive, making him the first Omicron infectee in the state.

However, before the genome sequencing reports arrived, the patient was reported to be Covid negative, implying that he had recovered from the infection. The person in concern is in good health now, as informed by District Epidemiologist Dr Jagdeep.

