Chandigarh: In a report filed by the Punjab government, it was found that more than 2000 prisoners in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases are still out of the custody of Punjab Police. According to the report submitted by the government in response to a reply sought by the top court in the matter, these 2000 prisoners went on emergency parole but have not returned yet. Apart from these, 200 other accused have been declared fugitives.

Advocate General of the Punjab Government Anmol Ratan Sidhu spoke to the media in this regard, in which many other revelations have been made. He said that many such cases have been pending in the Supreme Court since the year 2020. During the Covid period, around 160 prisoners went on parole but failed to return, which has increased the concern of the Punjab Jail Department.

Earlier a special drive was also launched to bring back the missing prisoners, after which some of the prisoners returned to the jail with a delay of two or three days.