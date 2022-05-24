Chandigarh: The nomination process for the 57 Rajya Sabha seats in 15 states has begun on Tuesday and the last date for filing of papers will be May 31. In Punjab, two RS seats will fall vacant due to the expiry of the tenure of Congress leader Ambika Soni and Shiromani Akali Dal's Balwinder Singh Bhunder. The scrutiny of papers will take place on June 1. Whereas, the voting will be held on June 10.

Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju on Monday said the nomination process for the elections to the two Rajya Sabha seats from Punjab will begin on Tuesday. In Punjab, two Rajya Sabha seats will fall vacant due to the expiry of the tenure of Congress leader Ambika Soni and Shiromani Akali Dal's Balwinder Singh Bhunder. Both the RS seats will expire on July 4.

The scrutiny of nominations would be done on June 1 while the last date for the withdrawal of candidature has been fixed on June 3. The date for polling has been fixed for June 10 from 9 am to 4 pm, whereas the counting will also be held on the same day after 5 pm. The election process shall be completed before June 13. Raju said the nomination papers are to be filed with the Secretary, Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Chandigarh who is the Returning Officer for Rajya Sabha elections.