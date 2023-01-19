Zirakpur: A priest Mahant Dwarka Das living at Trivedi camp village has hit a jackpot. He won a lottery worth Rs 5 crore leaving his family speechless. The family members of the priest Dwarka Das are on cloud nine. Das had purchased a lottery ticket on the occasion of Lohri a few days ago. When this news was shared with Mahant Dwarka Das he didn't believe it.

The family members of the priest were jubilant after hearing the news. People are making a beeline to congratulate him. "A lottery worth Rs 5 crore has been won by Mahant Dwarka Das, a resident of Trivedi Camp Cantonment village," said owner Lokesh Kumar of the lottery shop situated at Zirakpur on Panchkula Road. "Nikhil Sharma, the grandson of the priest, had come to buy the Lohri Maghi bumper lottery ticket eight to 10 days ago," Lokesh added.