Amritsar (Punjab): Ahead of the Assembly elections, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday said that the party was fighting the elections for the next generation.

"We are fighting this election for the next generation," Sidhu told the media persons in Amritsar, Punjab.Punjab will go to the Assembly polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, the Congress had won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government which had been in power for 10 years.

Also Read: As long as I'm alive, no one can cast an evil eye on Christianity: Punjab Cong chief Sidhu

(ANI)