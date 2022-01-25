Chandigarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold a virtual rally on 27 January in Jalandhar at 4pm ahead of Punjab Vidhan Sabha 2022.

A new slogan has also been shared by the Punjab Congress regarding the voting of Punjab. The slogan goes 'Nayi Soch Naya Punjab'. While on the other hand, BJP in Punjab is also bringing in a new slogan, 'Naya Punjab Bhajpa ke saath'.

Gandhi will begin his tour from Amritsar by praying at Golden Temple, Durgiana Mandir and Bhagwan Valmiki Mandir along with the 117 candidates, before proceedings towards Jalandhar by road.

Also Read: Punjab Polls 2022: Filing of nomination papers begins

At Jalandhar, he would hold 'Punjab Fateh' virtual rally at Mithapur before returning to Delhi. Rahul Gandhi is expected to interact with party leaders and media at Delhi.

Sharing Rahul Gandhi’s schedule Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday tweeted on his twitter: “Our Visionary leader Rahul Gandhi Ji is visiting Punjab on 27 January. Every Congress worker looks forward to welcoming him in Punjab.”