Chandigarh: BJP and its allies Punjab Lok Congress and Sanyukta Akali Dal on Friday released their joint 'Sankalp Patra', or mini-manifesto, in Chandigarh. Union Minister and Punjab BJP co-in-charge Hardeep Singh Puri said that NDA would release its complete election manifesto in the next two to three days. Capt. Amarinder Singh, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, Punjab BJP President Ashwani Sharma were present on the occasion.

The NDA's resolution includes a policy of zero tolerance for sacrilege, the establishment of a special task force, and fast-track courts to expedite cases of sacrilege and strictly enforce the law against it. Strict measures will be taken to curb cross-border terrorism, drug trafficking, and arms supply, such as drone surveillance, electric fences, and the construction of police outposts. Terrorism victim case, which occurred 30 years ago, will be resolved and the families affected by terrorism will be given a lump sum compensation of Rs 5 lakh.

Speaking to the media, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Punjab BJP President Ashwani Sharma said that the face of the Chief Minister will be decided only after the BJP Parliamentary Committee meets the elected MLAs. Rejecting the statement made by BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa two days ago, Puri said that the face of the Chief Minister could be anyone from NDA and BJP was a disciplined party. It may be recalled that Sirsa had said that Capt. Amarinder Singh could not be the face of the Chief Minister.

The mini-manifesto promises the usage of latest technology on the lines of central security agencies to eradicate mafia rule. Lokayukta (anti-corruption authority) will be strengthened to eradicate sand, land, and liquor mafia in Punjab. The establishment of a 'Mining Authority' to curb unauthorized sand mining will be done. The Citizens' Charter Act will be strictly enforced for timely delivery of government services and redresses of public grievances. Transparent e-tendering will be introduced to root out corruption and monopolies in government contracts.

Also read: What happened to the turncoats ahead of Punjab assembly elections 2022?

The NDA says in its initial manifesto that every youth will be guaranteed at least 150 hours of work per month. All vacancies in government departments will be filled within one year of the formation of the government, with unemployed postgraduates to be given an allowance of Rs 4000 per month.

As a possible recourse from its difficulties emerging from the farmers protest, the NDA has also promised major reforms in its manifesto.

Agricultural loans will be waived for all farmers with less than five acres of land. While extending the MSP system being provided by the Central Government, the Minimum Support Price (MSP) would also be ensured for the farmers producing fruits, vegetables, pulses, and oilseeds.

An annual budget of Rs.5000 crore would be sanctioned to promote crop diversification and sustainable agriculture. Landless farmers would be allotted 1 lakh acres of Shamlat land for cultivation. Annual financial assistance of Rs. 6,000/- would be provided to each landless farmer on the lines of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana.

Also read: Congress releases list of 30 star campaigners for Punjab

33% reservation will be given to women in the police force and special women's police stations and women's courts will be set up in all the districts for the prevention of crimes against women. All the girls from post-metric to post-graduate will be given a stipend of Rs.1000 per month. Loans up to Rs. 10 lakhs would be provided to women at cheaper rates for small-scale industries, trade, and purchase of agricultural land. Allowance for Anganwadi and Asha workers will be increased from Rs.6000 to 10,000.