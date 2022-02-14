Ludhiana: Stray incidents of violence witnessed in the Punjab Assembly polls as the campaign has been intensified. In one such incident, assailants damaged a vehicle in which a BJP candidate from the Gill Assembly constituency, SR Laddhar, was travelling. The video of the incident has been making rounds on social media in which windowpanes of the vehicle are found damaged whereas occupants in it seemed to have escaped unhurt.

Talking about the incident, the son of BJP candidate SR Laddhar, said, "It was a murderous attack on my father for which I want a fair and impartial investigation into the incident." Pravin Bansal, another BJP candidate from the Ludhiana north seat said, "SR Laddhar is a straightforward man. The attack on a retired IAS officer-turned-politician indicates that no law and order is prevailing in Punjab."

The victim has been admitted to Civil Hospital. Probe into the incident has begun, said the police and added, "We are investigating the incident whosoever found guilty, stringent action will be taken."

