Chandigarh: Punjab Congress President, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Transport Minister Amarinder Singh Raja and Patron of Shiromani Akali Dal Parkash Singh Badal on Sunday cast their votes in the ongoing voting for the state assembly elections. Voting for all the 117 assembly seats in Punjab is going on in a single phase in the state today.

Sidhu and his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu, along with party leader Gurjit Singh Aujla, cast their votes. Interacting with the media, Sidhu said that the polls were a “battle between the Kauravas and the Pandavas and the decision would be taken by the voters of Punjab”. He appealed to the voters of Punjab to “use their vote wisely this time”.

Gurjit Singh Aujla, MP from Amritsar while casting his vote said that the “crowd at the booths since morning is telling that this time Charanjit Singh Channi's government is being formed in Punjab”. Meanwhile, Transport Minister Amarinder Singh Raja also cast his vote with his wife in Sri Muktsar Sahib. The couple cast their votes at a polling booth set up at Chakk Bir Sarkar Primary School.

“If I become the Minister again then I will bring industry to my constituency,” Raja said on the occasion. In the Lambi constituency, local candidate and Patron of Shiromani Akali Dal Parkash Singh Badal, along with his family, cast their vote. On the occasion , Badal said that he has been “standing firm for one of his three generations”.

On the occasion, SAD President and candidate from Jalalabad Sukhbir Badal said that Shiromani Akali Dal and BSP alliance would win a “landslide victory in this elections”. He said that the alliance would win more than 80 seats in this election. Former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said on the occasion, “Today people want a stable, strong government."

"At the same time, as a frontier state, it faces many challenges. I'm sure a clean sweep will work in favour of a local, regional party that understands the expectations of the local people”.

In Bathinda, former Cabinet Minister and current Congress MLA and Congress candidate Manpreet Singh Badal cast his vote. On the occasion, he said if the Congress is voted to power, the party would “once again live up to the expectations of the people of Punjab”.