Kota (Rajasthan): The police in Rajasthan's Kota have registered an FIR against Punjab police for allegedly implicating a youth in a drugs case. The case has been registered on the instructions of a local court in Kota. In the complaint, Nirmal Singh, a resident of Bundi, has accused 14, including DSP, SHO and other cops of Punjab, of forcibly detaining his son and implicating him in the NDPS case.

Kunhadi police station officer Ganga Sahai Sharma said that a case has been registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 365 (secret and unreasonable confinement of any person), 343 (wrongful restraint for a period of 3 or more days), 115, 167 (of a public servant A case has been registered under section 59 of NDPS Act to implicate a person in false documents), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) after the court's approval and its investigation has also been started.

The names of the policemen against whom the case has been registered include Hoshiarpur Sadar Station in-charge Lakhbir Singh, policemen Guru Naam Singh, Mahesh Shankar, Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Sumit, Grupreet Singh, Trilok Singh, Raman Kumar and Jaspreet Singh. Apart from them, Aarti, Gulab Singh and Lal Singh, along with others, have also been made accused in this case.

In the complaint, Singh told the court that his son Harnoor Singh had come to a wedding in Kota on March 7, but did not return home. He lodged a missing report of Harnoor at Taleda police station. On Marchh 8, Harnoor called his father saying that some people have kidnapped him and were demanding ransom. The phone was was allegedly switched off after the call, Singh said.

Singh, along with his family, reached the hotel located in Kota Kunhadi from where Harnoor had called. However, by then the Punjab police had taken him away, Singh said. The incident of the cops taking away Harnoor is believed to have been captured on the CCTV of the hotel. Singh said on March 9, he got a call from Punjab on his mobile that his son Harnoor had been arrested by the Punjab police in the case of NDPS and 10 kg of opium had been recovered from him.

He was told that a Punjab court had sent Harnoor to jail. It has been learnt that the CCTV footage has revealed that Harnoor has been taken to Punjab in Innova vehicle of Punjab registration. Singh has told the court that his son was illegally abducted by the Punjab police officers and arrested in a false case of NDPS “because we did not fulfill their demand for money” while denying any wrongdoing by his son, a student.