Chandigarh: The Punjab Police have issued a lookout notice against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia and currently trying to locate his hideout.

As per reports, however, the former SAD minister knew about this development and managed to dodge the Punjab Police team using his mobile.

The lookout notice follows an attempt by the state police to raid and capture the Akali Dal leader.

When the three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) raided Majithia's location, only his phone was found.

The SIT team is headed by AIG Balraj Singh, alongside DSPs Rajesh Kumar and Kulwant Singh.

The government started its attempts to catch Majithia immediately after registering the FIR against the Akali Dal leader on Monday night, but were soon to be deceived, as raiding Majithia's government flat in Chandigarh fetched his mobile phone but not the former minister.

According to sources, the SAD leader, even before registering of the FIR, had left security provided by Punjab Police.

The Congress government in Punjab, meanwhile, is claiming that the Akali Dal leader will soon be caught and put behind bars.

The FIR against Majithia was registered under sections 25, 27A and 29 of the Narcotics Drug and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

SAD has already termed the incident an act akin to 'political vendetta'.

Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal said on Tuesday that he was prepared to face further challenges from the administration and further noted that he knew the situation would come to this.