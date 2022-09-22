Sangrur: The Sangrur police on Tuesday issued the challan in the CJM court in Sangrur against former Minister Vijay Inder Singla for allegedly taking out political rallies in violation of Covid protocols in February this year. The CJM court has summoned Singla to appear in court on October 17. An FIR was registered on February 12 under section 188 IPC and 51 of Disaster Management Act 2005 at Sangrur Police Station for allegedly violating the COVID protocols.

The FIR was registered following a report by in-charge police station Rajinder Kumar that on February 9, a flying squad team found Congress candidate Vijay Inder Singla conducting a political rally/street meeting of 70–80 unknown persons at Khalifa Gali, Sangrur at 9:45 pm in violation of model code of conduct, which was duly videographed. A similar FIR was registered on February 13 against Singla for allegedly conducting another rally of 200-250 persons without permission and violating Covid-19 norms. The CJM court while hearing the case on Tuesday summoned Singla for a hearing on October 17.