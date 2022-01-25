Amritsar: A team of Crime branch Punjab police carried out raid at Amritsar’s residence in Ranjit Avenue Colony to arrest Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia after his bail was cancelled by Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday.

The Court has cancelled the anticipatory bail of Majithia following which police has conducted the raid at the Akali Dal leader’s residence. The hearing on Majithia’s upcoming bail was held in the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday. The court quashed the bail order after hearing the arguments of both Majithia and the Punjab government.

Police commissioner Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill confirmed that a team of crime beach conducted the raid. The police officials did not divulge any details as of now. A police officials said that the raid was conducted following dismissal of anticipatory bail of the Akali Dal leader.

According to information, the raids were carried out at different locations to arrest him but in vain as the Majithia has once again gone underground following the cancellation of his anticipatory bail.