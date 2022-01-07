Moga: The Punjab Police have arrested three youths with illegal weapons including two hand grenades, two 9mm pistols, one ore magazine, and eighteen 9mm live ammunition. The accused are linked to Arshdeep Dalla, an A-category gangster of the state.

According to sources, the accused used to carry out the incidents at the behest of Arshdeep Dalla.

The interrogation of the arrested youths, Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, Varinder Singh Vinda, and Baljit Singh revealed that they had frequent phone conversations with Arshdeep Singh alias Arash Dalla who is based in Canada, the police official said.

Meanwhile, the preliminary investigation has revealed that the grenade bombs were given by Arshdeep to throw at a religious place to create an atmosphere of terror in Punjab.

The police official said that a case was registered against Arshdeep in connection with the Tiffin Box bomb incident at Bhikhiwind last year and is being investigated from all angles to reach a conclusion.

The youths were arrested, by the police, with weapons in a pick-up truck from village Chugaon. The truck was stopped by police officers for checking but the accused tried to flee the scene before they were apprehended by the police.

Also Read: Punjab Police arrest hardcore militant, foil major terror plot