Chandigarh: Punjab Police has busted an inter-state gang backed by gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Harwinder Rinda arresting 11 of its members and recovering nine weapons and five looted vehicles from their possession.

ADGP Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Promod Ban, while addressing a press conference here on Thursday, said the extensive operation was carried out by the Jalandhar Rural Police. "Those arrested have been identified as Mohd. Yaseen Akhtar alias Jaisy Purewal of Nakodar, Jalandhar; Sagar Singh of Naya Shahar Badala in Mohali; Amar Malik of Samrala, Ludhiana; Navi of Lohian, Jalandhar; Ankush Sabharwal @ Paya of Nakodar, Jalandhar; Sumit Jaswal @ Kaku of Una (HP); Amandeep alias Shooter of Phillaur, Jalandhar; Shiv Kumar @ Shiva of Phillaur, Jalandhar; Vishal alias Fauji of Nakodar, Jalandhar; Arun Kumar alias Mani Rana of Una (HP) and Annu alias Pehalwan of Kapurthala. All the arrested persons are history-sheeters and have been facing cases of heinous crimes," a police spokesperson said in a statement.

ADGP Ban, who was accompanied by SSP Jalandhar Rural Swapan Sharma, said that the arrested group was active in several neighbouring states and had been involved in crimes including murder, attempt to murder, armed dacoity, organised extortion, dacoity, robbery, and drug smuggling. “With their arrest, Punjab Police has thwarted at least seven murders, two police custody escapes, and four armed robberies,” he added.

The ADGP said that as per the preliminary investigations, the gang was being operated by Vikram Brar, an associate of Goldy Brar on the direction of Harwinder Singh alias Rinda. Notably, Brar, a resident of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, is abroad and wanted by six states. He is a classmate of Lawrence Bishnoi and is active on social media.

Giving details about arrested persons, SSP Swapan Sharma said that Mohamad Yaseen Akhtar alias Jasse was missing for a year. A prodigy of Brar and Lawrence, Jasse has been involved in at least 16 criminal activities, he said. Another arrested person identified as Ankush Sabarwal alias Paya, who has six criminal cases registered against him, was a student of Vikram Brar at an IELTS centre in Nakodar in 2014 and had been providing shelter and safe house to Saurav Mahakal of Maharashtra, who was arrested by Pune Police, the SSP said. Along with Mahakal, he committed three crimes in Punjab, during Mahakal’s two-month stay in the state, he said.

The SSP said that Arun Kumar alias Mani Rana is a jailed gangster and is operating on the behest of the Lawrence-Jaggu Bhagwanpuria group. The arrested gang had planned Mani Rana’s escape from police custody during a court hearing in Una, Himachal Pradesh, he said, while adding that Sumit Jaswal alias Kaku has been arrested as he was actively involved in doing recce and organizing logistics for this escape attempt. “With the arrest of this gang, the backbone of organized criminal activities in the Doaba region in general and Jalandhar, in particular, has been broken,” he added.

Pertinently, in the past two months, Jalandhar Rural Police has arrested 32 gang members across the state affiliated with various jailed gangsters and recovered 38 weapons from their possession.