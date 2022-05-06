Chandigarh: BJP leader Tajinderpal Bagga has been arrested by Punjab Police. According to information received, a team of Punjab Police reached Bagga's house in Delhi this morning where they took him into custody. About 50 Punjab Police personnel had arrived. Information about this has been tweeted by BJP leaders. It is known that Tajinderpal Bagga is a BJP leader from Delhi.

Regarding the matter, BJP leader Kapil Mishra tweeted that Tajinderpal Bagga was arrested and taken away from his house by 50 Punjab police personnel. He further said that Tajinderpal Bagga was a true Sardar and he could not be intimidated or weakened by such actions. "Why such fear of a true chief?" Mishra questioned.

Tweets by BJP leaders

Another BJP leader Arun Yadav quipped that Kejriwal was scared of Tajinderpal Bagga and tweeted, "Kejriwal scared of Tajinder Bagga, now coward Kejriwal is taking the help of Punjab Police Tajinder Bagga Bhai has been arrested by Punjab Police, Respected Home Minister @AmitShahji please take cognizance of this matter."

An FIR had been registered against the BJP leader Tajinderpal Bagga in Mohali as he has been accused of making provocative tweets.