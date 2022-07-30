Chandigarh: The Opposition parties lashed out at the AAP Government in Punjab following the resignation of the Vice Chancellor of Baba Farid Medical University Dr. Raj Bahadur after he was allegedly forced to lie down on a dirty hospital bed on Friday by Punjab Health Minister Chetan Singh Jaudamajra. According to sources in the State administration, Dr. Bahadur sent his resignation letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday.

Lashing out at the Health Minister senior Congress leader and former Minister Pargat Singh demanded that the Health Minister should be immediately removed from his post and the Chief Minister should issue a public apology.

"According to reports VC Dr. Raj Bahadur has resigned yesterday after being insulted by Health Minister Mr. Chetan Jaudamajra. Punjab CM @Bhagwant Mann for publicly insulting one of our medical publishers. His health minister should be sacked immediately," tweeted Pargat.

State Congress leader Amarinder Singh Raja Waring reminded the AAP that they are no longer in the Opposition and it is the duty of their Government in Punjab to provide better equipment and infrastructure to hospitals in the State. "AAP leadership needs to understand that they are no longer in the Opposition. It is their duty to provide quality infrastructure to the hospitals in Punjab. The Health Minister misbehaved with the Vice Chancellor. When AAP's Delhi model failed during the Covid-19 pandemic it was the hard work of these doctors that saved the people of Punjab," said Waring.

"The misbehaviour by Health Minister of Pb with Dr Raj Bahadur, a highly reputed VC of BFUHS is shocking & highly condemnable. This has hurt the sentiments of whole medical community. The CM @BhagwantMann must take action & ask the Minister to tender unconditional apology," tweeted Siromani Akali Dal leader Dr. Daljit S Cheema.