Chandigarh: The Davinder Bambiha group has released a post on social media for the youth interested in joining their gang. In the social media post, the gang has also shared its WhatsApp number for interested people to contact them regarding their recruitment into the gang. The post was shared in Punjabi.

The social media post for online recruitment read: "Hello to all brothers, first of all, Sat Sri Akal.. my brothers who want to join this group can send a WhatsApp message", shared with a contact number at the end.

Davinder Singh Bambiha, a notorious shooter, was killed in an encounter in the Rampura Phul area by the Bathinda police in 2016. This sharpshooter was absconding from police custody for 17 months. Davinder Singh Bambiha and his accomplice Sarvjit Singh alias Sharani were wanted by the police of Gujarat and Maharashtra, and Punjab.

Also read: Singer Mankirt Aulakh receives death threats from Bambiha gangster group

On September 14, 2013, both the accused escaped by dodging the police in Faridkot in a double murder case. Bambiha was later caught by the Faridkot police on 11 June 2014 in Ludhiana after a cross-firing between the police and Bambiha. On 20 January 2015, Bambiha along with four of his accomplices escaped from Ludhiana Central Jail while going to Muktsar.

Since then Bambiha was out of the grip of the police. He was very active on social media and used the platform to boast about his killings. At present two gangsters are operating the Bambiha gang from Armenia.