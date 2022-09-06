Ludhiana (Punjab): An octogenarian Varinder Kaur, who is a teacher by profession, donated her house worth over Rs 1 crore to Gurudwara Singh Sabha in the Ludhiana district of Punjab. Varinder Kaur, who is a teacher, had been to several places, including Pathankot, in the pursuit of the teaching profession. Kaur has been staying alone and she has no children. Her husband died a long time ago. Kaur's relatives were eyeing her costly house situated in the posh locality of Ludhiana for a long time. The market value of her property was estimated to be more than Rs 1 crore.

Showing her magnanimity, Kaur handed over her house to the management of Gurdwara Sahib. Now, the management of Gurdwara Sahib has decided to open a dispensary or hospital at the house. Varinder Kaur's association with the Gurudwara has been for the past several years. Whenever she got time she visited Gurudwara to offer prayers as well as seek blessings from the Sikh gurus. After handing over her house to the management of Gurdwara, Bibi Varinder Kaur said, "I am happy to hear that a decision has been taken by the Gurdwara management to set up a hospital or dispensary in the house donated by me."