New Delhi: Amid the reports that the Indian Army may suspend or transfer the short-term Agnipath scheme from Punjab to other states, Army sources on Wednesday said there are no such plans in the offing.

Indian Army's recruitment of Agniveers as per the Agnipath scheme is progressing as per schedule for recruitment 2022-23, the sources said. They clarified that in Punjab, the recruitment rallies in Ludhiana and Gurdaspur have been successfully conducted with the full support of civil administration. "The registration and footfall of candidates have been encouraging as per trends of previous years," the sources said.

More rallies at Patiala (17th to 30th September), Ferozepur (01st to 16th November) and Jalandhar (21st November to 10th December), including Women Agniveers will also be conducted as scheduled in close coordination with Civil Administration, they said.

It is pertinent to mention that in a September 8 letter, zonal recruitment officer, Jalandhar, Major General Sharad Bikram Singh wrote that support from the civil administration in the AAP-led state was “vacillating with no clear-cut commitments”. After which reports of suspending or shifting the rallies to neighbouring states surfaced.