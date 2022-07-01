Mohali (Punjab): Spike in Coronavirus cases has been reported in Punjab for the third consecutive day. More than 200 new Covid positive cases were found in the last 24 hours in the state. On Thursday, as many as 210 Coronavirus patients were detected in Punjab. Meanwhile, a person suffering from Covid-19 died in Jalandhar. Besides, 42 other positive patients have been put on oxygen and life support systems. The total number of active cases has gone up to 1121 in Punjab, while altogether 11,267 samples were tested on Thursday.

Mohali district, which is situated adjacent to Chandigarh, has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases. As many as 65 new patients were found only in Mohali district. In the Mohali district, the case positivity rate is 10.33%, which is alarming. Besides, the district has the highest number of 349 active cases. Ludhiana district stands at the second spot with 33 Covid positive cases and a positivity rate of 1.17%. The district has 199 active cases.

Read: Punjab clocks 202 new Covid cases in 24 hrs, yet no Health Minister to tackle it

The number of patients admitted to ICUs or needing ventilator support has gone up in Punjab. At present, 8 patients have been admitted to ICU, and three are on ventilator support. On Thursday, a Covid-19 patient was put on ventilator support in Bathinda, whereas 31 patients have been kept on oxygen support.